Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $18.75

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 358,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,083. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

