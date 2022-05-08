Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $113.60

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 2,723,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

