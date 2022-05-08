Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $19.29

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 66,622,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

