Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $189.00

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 268,475 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $38,508,000.

HRI traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 297,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

