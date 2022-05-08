Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $103.04

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 1,479,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

