Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.13. The company had a trading volume of 515,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,806. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.