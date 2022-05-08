Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $115.33

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($124.21) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,035. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.