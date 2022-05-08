Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $120.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 215,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Visteon’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

