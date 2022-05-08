Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $961.25

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in WPP by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 433,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,210. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

