Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $76.21

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ZI stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock valued at $108,974,401. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 188.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16,841.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 720,626 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

