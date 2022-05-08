Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $538.48 million and $99.89 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002503 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,833,115 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

