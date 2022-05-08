Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,379,707 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Battershill acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,993.75).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

