Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

