ApeSwap Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,971,305% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00271914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00175976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00539471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038807 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,464.27 or 1.97800983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

