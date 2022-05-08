Apollo Currency Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $645,342.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00155355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00030670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00333826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

