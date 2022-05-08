Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE APO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

