Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,348,776.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

