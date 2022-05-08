Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $3.20 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.