Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 5.6%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.33. 182,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 349,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

