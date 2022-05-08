AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

AQB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,346. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 287,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 92,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

