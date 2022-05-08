Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce $5.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $8.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 271.57% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

