ArcBest Co. (ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 25th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ARCB opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

