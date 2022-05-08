ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of ARCB opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

