Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Position Increased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,124 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $7,229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 158,149 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.09. 54,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,416. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

