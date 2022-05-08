Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ardelyx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

