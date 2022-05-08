argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.43. The company had a trading volume of 482,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,021. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.85.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in argenx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in argenx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in argenx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.