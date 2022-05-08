Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.