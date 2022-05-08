Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will announce $114.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the highest is $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $82.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $501.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $505.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.05 million, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

ARLO opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

