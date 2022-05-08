Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

