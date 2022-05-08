Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

