ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.17 on Friday, reaching $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $622.89 and its 200 day moving average is $707.62.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

