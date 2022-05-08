Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 64.95 ($0.81). 4,527,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.48. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Assura (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.