Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 45.73%.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.