AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

