Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,192,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

