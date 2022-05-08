Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

About Athabasca Oil (Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.