ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

