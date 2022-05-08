AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 34,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.17.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

