Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

AUTL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 269,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,729. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.