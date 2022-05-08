Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.
AVTX remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,069. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
AVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
