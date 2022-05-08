Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

AVTX remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,069. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

AVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.