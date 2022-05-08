AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce $630.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.86 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $561.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.43. 1,167,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $191.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

