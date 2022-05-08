AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.73.

AVB opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $191.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

