AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,134. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

