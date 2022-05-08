Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.35

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 267887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $10,434,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.