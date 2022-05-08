AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Announces Earnings Results

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share.

AvidXchange stock traded up 0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 8.14. 4,056,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.27.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AvidXchange stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

