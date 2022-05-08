Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 1,233,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,147. Axonics has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,430,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axonics by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Axonics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axonics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

