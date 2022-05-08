Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce $178.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.10 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $706.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $709.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $773.65 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $783.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 622,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,430. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

