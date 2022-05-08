B. Riley Cuts Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $6.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SQNS opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

