B. Riley Increases CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $63.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CEIX opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

