B. Riley Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $31.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $950.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $427,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

